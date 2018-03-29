Manchester United to enter the bidding war for Lazio star

London, March 29: Manchester United are set to slug it out with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to reports in England.
The Serbian has been outstanding as the Biancocelesti push for a Champions League place this season with Simone Inzaghi's side a point outside the top four.
The 23-year-old has chipped in with 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions this term to become one of the hottest properties in Europe.
And Corriere dello Sport reckons Jose Mourinho has Milinkovic-Savic high on his shopping list as he plans the next stage of his Old Trafford rebuilding job.
Lazio president Claudio Lotito will try and resist all offers for now but seems resigned to losing his star man either this summer or during the following two transfer windows.
The Serie A side will hope to spark a bidding war among Europe’s big spenders as his prized asset does not have a release clause and is contracted to the Rome club until 2022.
Manchester United are desperate to land a top quality midfielder and the pursuit of the former Genk midfielder will fuel another debate about the future of Paul Pogba.
Milinkovic-Savic is an all action box-to-box operator and with Mourinho using two players to screen his defence, there would only be room for one more in the middle of the park.
The Serb’s agent Mateja Kezman insists his client is better than United’s £89million man and will become one of the most complete players in the world.
Kezman said: “I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba.
“He has the touch of a Brazilian and some of the things he does remind me of Zinedine Zidane.
"Milinkovic-Savic is the most effective midfielder in Europe right now, as he can score goals in a variety of ways and has a good head on his shoulders.
“I've played with Arjen Robben, Frank Lampard and some of the best in Europe and I think Sergej can surpass them if he keeps this up.
"He could soon be a candidate for the Ballon d'Or."
