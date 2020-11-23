Manchester United eye Bundesliga star

Kolkata, November 23: If rumours in England are to be believed, Manchester United will be keeping a close watch on RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer when they face the Bundesliga club in the UEFA Champions League group stage in December.
It is being rumoured that the 23-year-old has attracted interest from the 20-time English champions and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have an opportunity to personally watch him in action.
Laimer has been a key player for Leipzig over the last few years. It is believed that the Red Devils are finally reconciled to the fcat that they will lose Paul Pogba in near future and in such a scenarion, Laimer would be the right choice in the two-man midfield.
The 23-year-old is known for his excellent ball-winning ability and strong tackling and his average of 11.23 defensive duels and 9.29 recoveries per 90 minutes last season prove that.
Laimer might not offer the flair and vision of Pogba who is blessed with an extraordinary ability only to be let down by his poor attitude, but he offers United exactly what they need. With Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek at the club, what they need is a midfielder who would be an upgrade on the likes of McTominay and Fred and Laimer provides exactly that.