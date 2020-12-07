'Manchester United: For The Glory' review: A perfect documentary for die hard Red Devil fans

New Delhi, December 7: Discovery Plus has recently launched a documentary on iconic Premier Leauge football club Manchester United, titled 'Manchester United: For The Glory'. The 64-minute long documentary traces the beginning and the evolution of one of the most successful football clubs in the history of the beautiful game.
The documentary, directed by Matt Salmon, has used the rare footages and images of the early days of the club which was founded in 1878 as Newton Health LYR F.C. The club was rechristened to its current name in 1902.
Manchester United - who are also known as the Red Devils - have won more trophies than any other club in English football. The club with its home at the Old Trafford has won record 20 League titles, 12 FA Cups, five League Cups and a record 21 FA Community Shields.
The club has also won three UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA Europa League, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup. All these achievement and heritage make Manchester United a colossus in the history of professional football.
The documentary traces the stints of legendary footballers and managers who have been a part of this iconic club and how the club overcame various odds to establish itself as one of the most popular top-flight clubs in the world.
The documentary broadly focusses on the journey of two of its most influential managers in Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson - whose statues are erected outside the Old Trafford Stadium. The documentary shows how the club scaled great height under their stewardship and how they roped in several iconic players during their stint.
The documentary also narrated the 1958 Munich air disaster which claimed the lives of eight players and how the tragic incident sent shockwaves across the United Kingdom.
In 1998-99, the club became the first in the history of English football to achieve the continental European treble.[7] By winning the UEFA Europa League in 2016-17, they became one of five clubs to have won all three main UEFA club competitions.
It broadly covered the club's golden era under their most-successful manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Between 1986 and 2013, the former Scottish footballer and manager won 38 trophies for Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups and 2 UEFA Champions Leagues.
The documentary also narrates the rich league of players associated with the club from time to time and how they guided the club to achieve new heights. George Best, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and several other decorated footballers have been a part of the Manchester United family. While some had a fall out with the club in the subsequent years of their career, there were those who remained loyal to the club and retired from the game after serving at Old Trafford.
'Manchester United: For The Glory', concludes with the downfall of the club ever since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and showcased how none of his successors could manage to achieve even 10 per cent of the legendary Scottish manager. However, it ends with a hope that one day Manchester United will once again regain its lost sheen in Premier League with the influx of some fresh blood and new thinking.
While the old schools and English football fanatics might not find the documentary very interesting for they must be already aware of the rich history of the club and its impact on English and global football as a whole. But it is certainly a worth watch for newbies who are building their interest in the Premier League clubs and Manchester United in particular. Overall it's a one-time watch and the viewers won't feel like wasting their time on it.