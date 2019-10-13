Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man United's Maguire: Poor club form could be affecting England

By Sacha Pisani
Harry Maguire

London, October 13: Manchester United defender Harry Maguire suggested England's backline has been affected by poor form at club level.

England crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat away to the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday, leading to questions about the country's defence.

The Three Lions have conceded five goals in their past two qualifiers in Group A and Maguire – the world's most expensive defender who has endured a difficult season with United languishing in 12th position in the Premier League – addressed the situation.

"Yes, maybe," Maguire said when asked if England's defence is lacking confidence ahead of Monday's trip to Bulgaria.

"We bring our club football into international level. It was a difficult game. Don't get me wrong, we started sloppy. We took the lead in the game but we didn't deserve to.

"The second half we controlled the game a lot more than the first half but we gave them a sloppy goal to win the game. We do need to improve on that.

"Obviously you are wanting to develop partnerships. Sometimes in international level you can't really do that.

"You have players who aren't playing for their clubs so they don't get selected, and you have players that pick up injuries.

"You've got to adapt. That's one of the tricky parts of playing international football, every camp you're normally playing alongside different players - you don't want to be - and need to develop new partnerships.

"But listen, there's no excuses. We need to be better than Friday night. We need to be better going forward. We need to be better on the ball. And we certainly need to be better at keeping the ball out of the net."

More HARRY MAGUIRE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 275, 64/2 (20.0) vs IND 601/5 decl
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue