Manchester United line-up Zinedine Zidane as Mourinho replacement

London, August 2: Nearing his third season at the helm of Manchester United, Jose Mourinho is slowly receiving the flak he usually endures. His recent comments on the availability of players and transfer jibes haven’t gone well in the pre-season. And United are apparently seeking a successor for Mourinho, who is being identified as ex-Madrid man Zinedine Zidane.
Jose Mourinho’s pre-season meltdown has shocked players, staff and fans, sparking speculation that he might not see out his contract. With the Premier League just a month away from kick-off, Jose Mourinho has already lambasted his current suitors and also complained about the players at his disposal. In the United States for the pre-season tour of Manchester United, Mourinho was rather frustrated and took subtle jibes towards the club.
Mourinho is quite upset with the fact that none of his five priority summer targets have been contacted or got in for the new season. Apart from Fred, who could possibly be a contention for the starting XI spot, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant are merely backup and future prospects.
Mourinho’s negative comments during the pre-season tour in the USA are a continuation of last season’s public outbursts at his own players. Paul Pogba comes at the center of it, with rumors of an estranged relationship between the Frenchman and the Portuguese quite common. Last season, Mourinho went on to say that striker Romelu Lukaku ruled himself out of starting the FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea. Even during the World Cup, Mourinho accused of Lukaku of “hiding” in their World Cup semifinal defeat to France.
This is not the first time that Mourinho is facing a backlash from his own club fans. While at Real Madrid, his relation with Mesut Ozil was on the rocks and his second stint at Chelsea also saw him fallout with number of players.
Jose still has two years left on his contract but it’s highly doubtful if he’ll complete that. Zidane is reported to be the first in-line for the role and would come in cheap as the former World Cup winner is currently out of a managerial role.