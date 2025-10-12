Football Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim urges club to sign England international from London club By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 19:14 [IST]

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has identified an England international as a prime target for the next two transfer windows.

Amorim, facing intense scrutiny after a poor start to the season that included a shock cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town, remains committed to reshaping the squad despite speculation over his future.

But amid this, Amorim has identified Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as a midfield option for the Red Devils. Palace's dynamic playmaker has been central to the club's recent success - from lifting the FA Cup in May to securing European qualification, and his performances have caught the eye of United's under-fire manager.

A critical league win over Sunderland before the international break may have bought him time, but many believe change at Old Trafford is inevitable. Amorim, however, insists he is "not concerned" about his position and is pressing ahead with transfer strategy talks.

Manchester United's midfield overhaul has been in the pipeline since last summer, when a move for Brighton's Carlos Baleba collapsed over the Seagulls' £100m valuation. With Brighton unlikely to lower demands, Wharton has emerged as the preferred alternative, and reports from the Daily Star claim Amorim is pushing the United board to tie up a deal.

Though Wharton's market value has hovered around £100m, United believe a £60m offer could be enough to convince Palace. The urgency comes with Casemiro expected to leave at season's end, turning 34 and no longer at his peak, and Kobbie Mainoo potentially departing amid ongoing frustrations over limited minutes under Amorim.

Wharton's international ambitions remain alive despite narrowly missing Thomas Tuchel's latest England call. "He [Tuchel] just gave me a message saying I'm playing well, I'm close and I deserve to be there but he's going to stick with the same team," Wharton explained.

"That's football, I'm not too fussed about that. I can take the time off, go see my grandparents, and it's not the end of the world as there's another camp next month. My focus is on Palace and if that goes well then England is just a bonus... I'll keep knocking on the door and if I'm in, I'm in and if not I'll carry on," he added.

If Wharton moves to Old Trafford, it will indeed be a massive moment for the youngster. United will be desperate to turn their fortunes after yet another underwhelming start to their season.