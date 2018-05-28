Manchester United might not face any competition to land Real Madrid's Gareth Bale next season

Bengaluru, May 28: Manchester United will go all out during the transfer window to land Gareth Bale at Old Trafford next season. Gareth Bale, the hero of Real Madrid's triumph over Liverpool in the Champions League final, indicated at the end of the match that he will be leaving the club.
Bale lit up Kiev scoring with a brilliant bicycle kick two minutes after coming on in the second half. He also scored the third goal, although it was more because of a goalkeeping error by Loris Karius. The Welshman is unhappy with his situation at Real Madrid. He finds playing time hard to come by and was even benched in the big game against Liverpool.
"I need to be playing week-in week-out and that hasn't happened this season for one reason or another," Bale said after the UCL final. "I have to sit down in the summer and discuss my future with my agent and take it from there. Obviously I was very disappointed not to start the game, so the best I could do was come on and make an impact - and that's what I did."
Last night ⚽👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/3FZQyL74VV— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 27, 2018
With Manchester City pulling out of the race according to Guardian, United are in the clear to sign Bale next season.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be very interested in bringing the right winger to Old Trafford as they have faced several problems in that area of the field throughout the season. Manchester United will have to pay over a £100 million in transfer fee to Real Madrid to land Bale the next season.
SKY SOURCES: Gareth Bale’s representatives to meet with Real Madrid to discuss future at club. #SSN pic.twitter.com/89lbqlD65R— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 28, 2018
Although Bale was injured in the first half of the season, he says he was fully fit over the last couple of months and was all pumped up to play the Champions League final.
Despite not getting regular chances in the Starting XI for Real, Bale has scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Galacticos this season. Zinedine Zidane has preferred to play with a 4-3-1-2 formation throughout the whole season instead of playing with a 4-3-3 formation with Isco starting most of the important games behind the attacking pair of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.
Gareth Bale 👏👏👏— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 28, 2018
A candidate for the FIFA #Puskas Award? 🤔pic.twitter.com/77WTA1Aa4P
Bale, who is quick off the blocks, usually is a substitute reserved for the last half hour of the game. Zidane has conveyed his gameplan to Bale but the Welshman is hungry for more game time.
Bale's agent will have a meeting with the club management regarding the Welshman's situation in the few days. After that, Bale will take a decision about his future.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.