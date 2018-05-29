Manchester United monitoring Championship starlet

Bengaluru, May 29: Aston Villa starlet Jack Grealish's progress is being closely monitored by Manchester United as they look to the long-term.
Grealish has impressed immensely for Aston Villa this season and the Red Devils like his driving runs through midfield from deeper positions.
Although the youngster is right now preparing for another season in the Championship after Aston Villa’s play-off final defeat to Fulham, Grealish is a wanted man and at a big club like Manchester United.
The Red Devils are poised to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, but Grealish is being eyed up for the long term.
The Red Devils will have to pay Shakhtar Donetsk £44million for midfielder Fred who is in Brazil's World Cup squad.
United boss Jose Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward are aiming to have the deal done for the 25-year-old before his involvement in the biggest sporting event in the world next month.
An opportunity is available to land Fred when Brazil go to Anfield a week on Sunday to play Croatia in a friendly.
With a shorter transfer window this summer on top of the World Cup, Mourinho is desperate to get deals done quickly.
He is also aiming to land Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld for £50million.
Grealish, however, would be a deal that might not cost the Red Devils as much as they are willing to spend for the likes of Fred or Alderweireld but will still be a brilliant deal overall.
He is home-grown and very much talented. The Aston Villa playmaker is blessed with exceptional technical abilities and he is also versatile.
The 22-year-old is capable of playing either as a number ten or on either wing.
He is direct, creative and Manchester United are in dire need for creativity.
Juan Mata is poised to leave the club in the summer after yet another below-par season for his standards and Grealish could prove to be his worthy replacement.
With Aston Villa to stay for at least another season in the Championship, Grealish should be open to leaving the Midlands club.
