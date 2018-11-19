Manchester United ready to activate £27m release clause for Roma starlet Lorenzo Pellegrini

London, Nov 19: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is weighing up the opportunity to sign AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini in the January window and as per reports in Italy, the agent of the player has already met with Old Trafford officials discussing the matter.
The 22-year-old has been on the flying run this term joining the Italian side last term from Sassulo and already has established himself as a key part of manager Eusebio’s midfield where he has two goals and five assists in 13 appearances this season.
Roma are reluctant to sell Lorenzo Pellegrini in January, but the 22-year-old Italian has a £27m release clause and Corriere dello Sport report that Manchester United are prepared to double his earnings at AS Roma. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/zPBxlDVfiJ— RedReveal (@RedReveal) November 18, 2018
And according to Corriere dello Sport, Mourinho is eager to land the player on the cheap to bolster his midfield options. The main factor for pushing for the midfielder as early as January is because of the release clause the Italian box to box midfielder attains.
As per reports, Pellegrini till next July only has a release clause of £26m inserted into his current deal and United are now looking to take the advantage of the situation. The Red Devils are moreover understood to be ready to offer the player, double his €1 million wages to lure him to England and given the transfer fee it is pretty much affordable for money monsters like United.
Although after two key players, Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan's departure in the summer Roma Sporting Director Monchi is not appeased to let the player go as early in January at least for such a bargain price, hence is attempting to renegotiate Pellegrini's contract in an attempt to remove or increase his current release clause.
Lorenzo Pellegrini , Bentornato a roma pic.twitter.com/xwgGEZzons— شَـــــغَـــــفْ ! (@IlPassione) June 21, 2017
United already have plenty of options in the midfield but with Juan Mata and Ander Herrera's contract set to end next year while no renewal talks have begun yet, moreover new signing Fred taking time to adjust and Matic's form dipping down regularly, Pellegrini would be an exciting addition to United's squad, and he could potentially take the creative burden off Pogba as well as ball winning responsibilities in the midfield, which may well become the missing puzzle of Mourinho's unsettled setup.