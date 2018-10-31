Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manchester United ready to sale Alexis Sanchez as Paris Saint-Germain ready to bid

By
Manchester United ready to sale Alexis Sanchez as Paris Saint-Germain prepared to bid

London, Oct 31: Manchester United management has reportedly discussed the options of letting go their star January signing Alexis Sanchez amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Chilean who spent four years at Arsenal and helped the club winning two FA Cup titles completed a controversial move to Old Trafford last winter in an exchange deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

However, the hyped move has not lived up to the potential at all as since arriving at Manchester the player has only managed to score four goals in 26 appearances and lately, lost his starting spot.

It is understood that the 29-year-old is unhappy with the current situation and is considering his future outside England. As per reports, French champions Paris Saint-German have shown interest on the Chilean. However, with the player earning a staggering £505,000-a-week, and is by far the highest paid earner in the Manchester United squad, the French giants will only look to trigger the option if they can land him on the cheap or even on a possible free transfer.

PSG, apparently, fear that one of their star players Neymar or Kylian Mbappe might move from France next year for a different challenge and therefore they are reportedly shortlisting the Chilean to replace one of them.

United, on the other hand, believed to be only ready to give the attacker till the end of the season to prove his worth but is not against the idea of letting him go.

The Red Devils are yet to see results for their huge investment and reportedly okay with the idea to get him off the books to PSG potentially if it satisfies all parties.

Sanchez has only one goal and assist in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season and seems to have found himself out of manager Jose Mourinho's plans after an improved form of Anthony Martial, who has scored four times in the last four games.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND vs WI: 5th ODI: Preview, timings etc
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue