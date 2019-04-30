Manchester United ready to let Romelu Lukaku leave

Bengaluru, April 30: Manchester United will not stop Romelu Lukaku from leaving the club this summer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to raise funds for a major squad overhaul.
The Red Devils boss is also aiming to offload Paul Pogba in a bid to raise around £200million to revamp his lacklustre side.
Juventus are reportedly interested in Lukaku as well as their rivals Inter Milan, while Real Madrid are hoping to land Pogba this summer.
According to reports in England, United will not stand in £75m-rated Lukaku's way should offers come in for the Belgian forward.
Meanwhile, Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is confident his client will be off to the Bernabeu to link up with compatriot Zinedine Zidane in the summer window.
The Red Devils are also willing to allow the French World Cup winner to leave, but are holding out for at least £120m.
However, Solskjaer adamantly claimed he wants Pogba, 26, to stay well beyond this summer, saying the mercurial talent is "determined to succeed" at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils boss claimed: "You can't guarantee anything in football.
"But, yes, I think Paul's going to be here, he's very determined to succeed at Manchester United.
"He's done fantastic for us, he's a human being as well and we're all the same - we want him to do well, and he's a leader in that dressing room and on the pitch for us.
"But back to if I can guarantee - I would say yes, I can guarantee (he'll stay), but in life you can never say never, but he will be here as far as I'm concerned."
Lukaku, 25, on the other hand looks almost certain to leave, putting his disappointing stint in Manchester behind him.
The Belgian forward recently revealed it was his dream to play in Serie A which will be music to the ears of Juventus and Inter.
Lukaku said: "Playing in Serie A is a dream, it would be really a dream.
"I hope to be able to play sooner or later, even if at the moment I am focused on United."