Manchester United set to move for USA Player of the Year Pulisic

Bengaluru, December 24: Manchester United find themselves as many as 14 points behind league leaders and their local rivals Manchester City and Jose Mourinho is eager to close the gap between the two sides next season.
A host of big names have been linked with moves to Old Trafford and the latest name to be included in that list will surely appease the fans.
Borussia Dortmund starlet and one of the biggest prospects in world football Christian Pulisic has been linked with a move to Manchester United.
A month ago, it was reported that Jose Mourinho told his scouts to find him a 'magician' and the club's huge scouting network has identified the Borussia Dortmund winger as that player who can change the whole scenario at Old Trafford.
The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the Bundesliga side's stars and started 14 league games this season.
Last week he became USA's youngest ever player of the year before scoring an 89th-minute winner against Hoffenheim two days later.
Pulisic is a die hard fan of Manchester United and has attended their games at Old Trafford since he was a child which could be a big attraction for the youngster.
Mourinho is determined not to be overshadowed by his biggest rival Pep Guardiola and believes Pulisic can change the situation.
The Potuguese believes signing a player who can unlock the tightest of defences, a 'magician’ as he labelled it, will help his team close the gap.
Mourinho ideally wants his new man in the January transfer window and a host of names have been linked.
Chelsea ace Eden Hazard is being eyed in a £90million deal while Arsenal star MEsut Ozil is also believed to be a target.
Gareth Bale is a long-term target of the Red Devils and Chelsea winger Willian, a Mourinho favourite is also wanted.