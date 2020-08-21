Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire arrested in Greece after a scuffle

Bengaluru, August 21: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was reportedly arrested after being involved in a scuffle in a bar in Greece in the wee hours of morning, according to reports in local publication Protothema.
According to reports in Greek media, Maguire was held after a fight broke out between his friends and other Englishmen outside the bar.
The 27-year-old England international was holidaying in Mykonos, Greece, after United's season ended following the 1-2 loss to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semifinals.
Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: De Jong fires Sevilla into Europa League final
Maguire claims 'best team lost' as Man Utd fall to Sevilla
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer had handed Maguire the United captain's armband after Ashley Young left the club in January.
He was given the captaincy, just five months after his transfer from Leicester City for a reported £80million fee.
United later released a statement saying Maguire was co-operating with the Greek authorities and that they were in touch with the defender, while ruling out further comments on the matter.
Protothema in Greece report Harry Maguire was involved in a scuffle outside a bar last night. Police were called, and then they were attacked, leading to arrests. pic.twitter.com/594tWtD0j3— Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) August 21, 2020
"The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night," the statement read.
"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment."
Maguire had played in 55 matches in all competitions for United last season, including every minute of their Premier League campaign as United finished third to make the cut for UEFA Champions League next season.
(With inputs from Agencies)