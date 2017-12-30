Manchester United targetting Napoli midfielder Jorginho

London, Dec 30: Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho as they seek to strengthen their team in January.
The Red Devils have been struggling with midfielders this season as veteran Carrick has been long out due to a heart problem and his return date is still unsure whereas another midfielder Fellaini is also currently sidelined by a knee injury since late last month as his injury severity is yet to be confirmed.
Additionally, Carrick is set to retire at the end of the current campaign after 11 long years at United and is to join the backroom staff of Jose Mourinho. Whereas 30-year-old Fellaini is reportedly considering an exit when his contract expires in the summer at Old Trafford.
Cavani is reportedly demanding a three-year extension with a €170000/week wage which United are reluctant to offer. Although United are not ready to let go Fellaini in January but looking at the future, United are short of options in the midfield.
Both Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have proved their worth to be a first-team regular at United, however, Herrera this season has been struggling gain rhythm. Apart from these two, the only youngster Scott Mctonimay is currently available in the rank.
Therefore to boost his midfield rank, Mourinho has reportedly targetted the Italian midfielder who is a visionary with excellent passing and interception skills. Reportedly, the Portuguese selected the 26-year-old Napoli player as Carrick's replacement mainly for he boasts similar footballing trait.
Jorginho has thrived exceptionally well at Napoli under Sarri, recently, since joining the Serie A giants in 2013 and started 15 of Napoli's 18 Serie A fixtures in defensive midfield. He scored twice and provided three assists helping his side to top the Serie A table in the current campaign as of now.
Apart from Jorginho, Mourinho is said to be also looking at Borussia Dortmund youngster Julian Weigl as well as Barcelona sporadic Portuguese player Andre Gomes to strengthen his midfield position in January window.
However, all these reports are currently flying in the air and as of now nothing concrete has come out. But one thing is for sure, Mourinho is targetting his midfield section for improvement and if one of these players really comes to Old Trafford it will surely give him a better balance in the squad.