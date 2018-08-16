Manchester United will fail to challenge for Premier League title, claims Paul Scholes

London, Aug 16: Former Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested his side's lack of activity in the transfer window along with lack of decisive strategies and form gives them a very small chance of winning the Premier League title this season.
United started the season well with a 2-1 victory over Leicester, last weekend, but that doesn't seem to have impressed Scholes. The Manchester giants finished second in the last term, a huge 19 points behind arch-rivals City and as per Scholes, the team have not equipped themselves further than the last season to compete for the title.
United only landed goalkeeper Lee Grant, midfielder Fred and defender Diogo Dalot meanwhile, rivals City and Champions League runners-up Liverpool have added more quality to their ranks. Scholes has now pointed out that the quality gap between United and their rivals is too deep to change their fortune.
Manchester United need to start the season well... or Jose Mourinho could be in trouble.— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 8, 2018
Paul Scholes looks ahead to the start of the season.
Read: https://t.co/grof9YEvM1 pic.twitter.com/AbH32maFD8
“I just don’t see United getting closer to City,” he told MUTV.
“City are a really good side, great manager, some great players, a way of playing that they all know about and Manchester United seem to be not too sure what’s going on.
“When you look at Manchester City, possibly Liverpool, I don’t think they have the quality of those two teams at the minute," he explained.
Scholes, however, has also suggested that he hopes to see a better outcome than last term this year however with United's having some erratic forms in the mid-season often during the last couple of years the team might not be taken fully to achieve the same.
“Liverpool have made some really good signings. But United finished above them last season,” Scholes added further.
“You don’t really know the team, you don’t really know the players, you don’t know how they’re going to perform from one week to the next.
“So I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see them challenging for the league this year.”
United will return to action on Sunday when they travel to Brighton and Mourinho will be hoping to replicate the winning habits anew against Warner's men who suffered a 3-0 defeat versus Chelsea last week.