Man Utd set to offer in-demand attacker a new deal

Kolkata, November 22: Manchester United are planning to offer their star forward Marcus Rashford a new contract in an effort to stave off interest from Juventus and Real Madrid and alleviate the striker's frustrations.
The 20-time Premier League champions want to double the 21-year-old's wages to £150,000-a-week, according to reports in England.
Rashford's current deal runs until 2020, though United do have an option in place to extend it by an additional 12 months.
Reports have been claiming that Real Madrid are planning a £50m bid for the England international, while they are also pursuing Tottenham's Christian Eriksen.
Juventus are reported to be keen on signing Rashford and have added him to their list of transfer targets.
And with two European heavyweights circling, United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is looking to tie Rashford down to fresh terms before the end of the season.
With just two goals this season and only five Premier League starts to his name, Rashford has endured a tough 2018-19 campaign.
It is claimed that the England international is growing increasingly frustrated with the situation at Old Trafford.
Jose Mourinho has defended his use of the Englishman, but it remains clear the player has yet to fully establish himself in the first team.
In contrast, Rashford's international form has been impressive with three goals in six appearances since the World Cup.
That run of form includes goals against Spain home and away for the Three Lions.
Real Madrid reportedly sent scouts to watch Rashford play for England against Croatia at Wembley last Sunday.
Juventus, meanwhile, have had two opportunities to observe him in close quarters in their back-to-back Champions League group games against the Red Devils, but have also been monitoring his progress "discreetly".