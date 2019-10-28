Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Overmars 'happy' with Ten Hag-Bayern links: It means he's doing well

By Sacha Pisani
Erik Ten Hag
Marc Overmars responded to speculation regarding Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.

Amsterdam, October 28: Ajax technical director Marc Overmars said he will not stand in the way of Erik ten Hag returning to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Ten Hag has been linked with Bayern, where he coached the club's reserves from 2013 to 2015 before returning to Netherlands to join FC Utrecht and eventually Ajax.

The 49-year-old head coach refused to rule out a high-profile return to Bayern this month after leading Ajax to Eredivisie glory last season and a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Ajax boss Ten Hag open to Bayern move

Asked about the speculation amid uncertainty over Bayern boss Niko Kovac, Overmars told Fox Sports: "I'm happy with it. That means he's doing well.

"You must always remain realistic. If such big clubs come for you, how often do you get that chance?"

Ten Hag oversaw Ajax's crushing 4-0 victory over rivals Feyenoord in Amsterdam on Sunday.

Hakim Ziyech, Nicolas Tagliafico, David Neres and Donny van de Beek were all on target as unbeaten leaders Ajax moved six points clear atop the table.

Responding to Overmars' comments, Ten Hag said: "Well, I think Overmars wants to keep me.

"We are busy with something beautiful here, and we will keep building on that steadily."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ISL feature: FC Goa leads by example
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue