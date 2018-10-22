Marco Ianni charged by FA over Jose Mourinho touchline row

Football

London, Oct 22: The Football Association (FA) has charged Chelsea's second assistant coach Marco Ianni with improper conduct following an altercation with Jose Mourinho and reminded the Manchester United manager of his responsibilities after their touchline row.

Ross Barkley's stoppage-time equaliser for Chelsea in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge sparked a melee involving Ianni and Mourinho.

The Chelsea coach celebrated the goal wildly in front of the United dugout leading to a furious reaction from former Blues boss Mourinho, who had to be held back by stewards.

Play was eventually able to resume after a further fracas in the centre circle of the pitch.

Mourinho confirmed post-match that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri had ensured Ianni apologised for his role in the incident.

But the FA announced on Monday that Ianni has been charged with improper conduct, with the coach given until 6pm on Thursday to respond.

