Marcus Rashford offered huge pay rise by Manchester United

Bengaluru, April 11: Manchester United wonderkid Marcus Rashford is close to signing a new £300,000-per-week deal at Old Trafford, according to reports.
The Red Devils ace, 21, is out of contract at Old Trafford next season and is understood to be a target for Barcelona as well as their arch rivals Real Madrid.
However, as per reports, Rashford and United are in 'advanced talks' over a new five-year deal which will see the academy graduate earn a staggering £78million.
The England striker is understood to want to stay at his boyhood club, who have a 12-month extension clause they can trigger, but feels he deserves a massive pay rise.
Rashford is currently on around £80,000 a week but has his eye on the £300,000 Wayne Rooney was pocketing each week until he returned to Everton in 2017.
However, the arrival of Alexis Sanchez on £505,000 per week just six months later will not help Rashford's cause just like David De Gea who is also looking for a massive pay rise.
The United goalkeeper is yet to agree a new deal at Old Trafford with his wage demands still not met despite having one year left on his contract.
Both Rashford and De Gea are far more likely to have their wage demands met if the club can get Sanchez off the wage bill.
Rashford has 11 goals in his last 22 appearances, including nine in 19 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after struggling under Jose Mourinho. He is therefore understandably being monitored by some of Europe's biggest clubs, especially with his contract still not resolved.
One of those is thought to be Barcelona who are in the market for a long-term replacement of Luis Suarez.
Reports last week suggested the Catalan club were prepared to offer United £100m for the England sensation. But missing out on Rashford could see Barcelona go in for Antoine Griezmann again or Eintracht Frankfurt starlet Luka Jovic.
Real Madrid also are long term admirers of the youngster and are also monitoring the situation.