Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold's brothers attacked at gunpoint in Manchester

Bengaluru, Jan 15: The brothers of England stars Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold left petrified after they were attacked at gunpoint and robbed of their luxury cars during an armed heist at the weekend.
Dane Rashford, brother of Manchester United striker Marcus, and Tyler Alexander-Arnold, sibling of Liverpool defender Trent act as an agent of their brothers. They along with a third friend were on their way to watch Liverpool's evening match against Brighton on Saturday morning and decided to stop at the Little Rock restaurant in Princess Road, Manchester when they were attacked.
It was at around 10:30am in the morning in Manchester when three men armed with a suspected shotgun, machete and baseball bat plunged on the premises.
The suspects immediately engaged with three of them and stole a white Range Rover and a white BMW 3 series after taking keys while they also took the wallet from Mr Alexander-Arnold and a watch that belonged to Mr Rashford. They were later immediately taken to hospital but none of them suffered any serious injury.
#Europe -- Brothers of England football stars are beaten up and robbed as they ate breakfast in a Caribbean restaurant at #Manchester’s Moss Side.— Jassogne (@jassogne) January 13, 2019
Moss Side welcomes many immigrants and a large ethnic minority. https://t.co/2H9dgOIzXd via @MailOnline
The Range Rover was later found ditched around two miles away from the location while Two guns were also found in a nearby bush seized by police. In connection with the robbery, local Police have since arrested six people - four men aged 18, 19, 23 and 58 and two teenagers aged 17 - on suspicion of the crime.
The restaurant - Littlerock later on their Facebook page also confirming the horrific incident suggested that the staff and customers had been left "traumatised" by the incident and they wish all the harmed persons speedy recovery.
Superintendent Mark Dexter of Greater Manchester police said as per the Mirror: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured but the victims have been left understandably shaken following this incident.
"It is thanks to the swift action of our officers that we now have six men in custody but this investigation is still very much ongoing and officers will be in the area today continuing with inquiries.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the BMW or Range Rover around the time of the incident."