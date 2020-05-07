Marseille wonderkid Boubacar Kamara linked with PL transfer: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, May 7: Over the last couple of years, Ligue 1 has become a centre for unearthing talented youngsters.
From Eden Hazard to Nicolas Pepe to William Saliba, there are several youngsters who have gradually come forward to the limelight playing in the French top tier.
20-year-old Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara could be next in line, following their footsteps after earning rave reviews for his impressive displays lately.
Here are the things you need to know about the player:
Versatile presence in the team
The young French man started his career as a central defender however has also been slotted in with ease in the midfield this term. The youngster excels with superb ball-playing abilities and comfortable in both positions.
He has often been compared to the veteran PSG defender Thiago Silva for his ability to bring the ball out from the back and leadership quality. His most suitable position is yet to be assigned but his versatility may be beneficial to those interested parties.
Already making waves in Ligue 1
Despite his tender age, Kamara has clocked up an impressive 79 appearances for Marseille. This season he has appeared over 28 times for Andre Villas-Boas’ side, playing regularly in the middle of the park.
He has scored and assisted twice this season. He made his debut four years ago in a Coupe de Ligue tie and also has an experience playing in the Europa League. However, at the international stage, he is no closer to making the step up. Didier Deschamp has not called him to the national side yet while even, at youth level, he is yet to cement himself into a starting berth due to the immense catalogue of young players emerging from France. He has only made five appearances for the Under-21 side but if his progress continues, it is just a matter of time before he breaks into the team.
Reasonable price tag
Marseille recently sealed their Champions League spot with a second-place finish in Ligue 1 this term but they may still have to consider player sales to deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the growing interest on defender could make him the Ligue 1 side's most prized asset in the Summer. Marseille although may not put a heavy price tag on him but he certainly won't come cheap. As is the way with the current market, he is likely to hold a fee of around £30m according to reports.
Interested clubs
Kamara's high potential and rapidly improving performances haven't gone unnoticed in Europe with several top-class enquiring about the young French international. Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham and Real Madrid are reportedly among the clubs in the running to sign Kamara.