Gabriel Martinelli Seeks To Reclaim Starting Spot At Arsenal Following Late Equaliser Against Manchester City

Gabriel Martinelli is determined to reclaim his starting position at Arsenal after scoring a crucial equaliser against Manchester City. His recent performances highlight his significant contributions from the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli's late goal against Manchester City ensured Arsenal secured a draw, but he is not content with being a substitute. Entering the match in the 80th minute, Martinelli scored in stoppage time to level the score at 1-1. City had taken an early lead through Erling Haaland's ninth-minute goal. Martinelli capitalised on Eberechi Eze's precise pass, lofting the ball over Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Martinelli has been impactful off the bench recently, contributing significantly in Arsenal's Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao. In that match, he scored once and assisted another goal. The Brazilian forward has either scored or assisted in four of his last five Premier League encounters with City. Despite this, he is eager for more playing time.

Since last season began, Arsenal has scored 20 goals from substitutes, second only to Brighton's 24. Declan Rice praised Martinelli's ability to deliver crucial moments for the team. "Massive," Rice remarked about Martinelli's influence during a Sky Sports interview. He noted that Martinelli consistently shows determination and heart when called upon.

Martinelli expressed his desire to play full matches rather than come off the bench. "I work for those moments," he told BBC Sport. He acknowledged Mikel Arteta's decisions regarding team selection but emphasised his ambition to play every game fully.

Mikel Arteta remains unbeaten in five league matches against Pep Guardiola, winning two and drawing three. This tactical success was highlighted by OptaJoe on Twitter: "5 - Following Arsenal's late equaliser today, Mikel Arteta is now the only manager to go five games unbeaten against Pep Guardiola in league competition (W2 D3). Battle."

Martinelli appreciates Arteta’s leadership and trusts his decisions despite wanting more playing time. "He's the gaffer and everyone trusts him," Martinelli said, expressing satisfaction with Arteta’s management style.

Martinelli’s Determination

The 24-year-old forward remains focused on helping Arsenal achieve victories in challenging matches. "We wanted to win the game," Martinelli stated after the draw with City. He believes Arsenal created numerous chances and aims to continue working hard to secure wins in future games.

Declan Rice also highlighted Martinelli’s positive attitude despite limited starting opportunities. "Some players can sulk if they get put on the bench," Rice said, but noted that Martinelli consistently demonstrates commitment and skill when given a chance.

The Brazilian forward continues to prove his worth through decisive performances, aiming for more starting opportunities while respecting Arteta’s strategic choices.