Football Mary Earps Clarifies Intent Of Autobiography Amid Backlash Over Comments On Hannah Hampton And Sarina Wiegman Mary Earps defends her autobiography, stating it was not intended to harm anyone. She addresses backlash over comments about Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 17:26 [IST]

Mary Earps has clarified that her autobiography was not intended to criticise anyone, following backlash over her remarks about Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman. The Guardian published excerpts where Earps suggested that Wiegman, the Lionesses' coach, encouraged poor behaviour by reinstating Hampton to the England team. Earps explained she chose to retire from international play when Wiegman planned to make Hampton the primary goalkeeper, despite Hampton's previous dismissal for being disruptive.

Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, Earps, expressed concern that her words were misrepresented. "It's been really overwhelming to see how some things have been distorted a little bit," she told BBC Sport. She emphasised that her book was not meant to harm anyone's reputation. Instead, it reflects real-life experiences and their consequences, which are often misinterpreted as entertainment.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor commended Hampton's reaction to the situation but felt Wiegman was disrespected in the process. Earps believes her comments were taken out of context and regrets how only certain parts of her story have been highlighted. She stated, "I don't think it's a fair reflection and I think it's been taken out of the entirety of the context."

Earps reflected on her decisions with hindsight, acknowledging she might act differently now but holds no regrets. She believes acting with integrity and good intentions should prevent regret regardless of outcomes. "If you do things with integrity and the right intentions then I don't think you should have regrets in life," she remarked.

Women's football has become more scrutinised, often resembling entertainment where personal lives are dissected for public amusement. Earps stressed this is unfair and not amusing. Her book covers various topics beyond those highlighted by critics, aiming for a broader understanding of her experiences rather than focusing on specific incidents alone.