Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I have a year on my contract – Allegri hints at Juventus stay

By Opta
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

Rome, May 13: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri hinted he will be staying at the club next season after pointing out he has a year remaining on his contract.

Allegri's future has been in doubt ever since Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Ajax.

Juve had been considered among the favourites for the competition following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the season, with many suggesting he was the missing piece of the puzzle after the Serie A club reached the final and last eight in the two previous campaigns, but they fell at the quarter-final stage again.

Reports have claimed there are several players who may opt to depart should Allegri stay, while the coach revealed on Saturday (May 11) that he is due for talks with president Andrea Agnelli next week.

But Allegri's latest comments seem to suggest staying at the Serie A champions for another year looks likely.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Roma, he said: "I still have another year left on my contract.

"But it's important to analyse this season and the next season. We must have clear ideas and be very clear in our assessments. (Vice chairman Pavel) Nedved said, 'Only time will tell'. He was good to put it that way.

"It's normal that the team should (try to) improve every year and the club has been very good in improving the team every summer.

"The margin for error will become even smaller and winning will be even more difficult, even in the league. I have clear ideas about the team

"Every year it's said, 'Allegri leaves', but I am calm because I've had an evaluation in my mind since November.

"We have to work with the players we have, but we are always thinking about the future, because certain things must be changed.

"(The meeting with Agnelli) will not be before Tuesday. We will see each other during the week.

"I am at an extraordinary club, which has allowed me to take away a lot of satisfaction, but there is another season. What we have done counts for nothing (next season)."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 2 - 0 JUV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue