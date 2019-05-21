Football

Allegri inducted into Italian Football Hall of Fame

By Opta
Allegri

Turin, May 21: Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has been inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) recognised Allegri – who will leave the Serie A champions following Sunday's trip to Sampdoria – following five successive Scudetto triumphs and six in total.

Allegri led AC Milan to Serie A glory in 2010-11 before replacing Antonio Conte at Juve in 2014, resulting in a relentless run of success in Turin, where four Coppa Italia trophies and two Supercoppa Italiana crowns have followed.

The 51-year-old – who has been linked with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain – received the award from Italian and Juve legend Marcello Lippi in Florence on Monday (May 20).

"Allegri is the only Italian coach to have won five Scudetti in a row. In total, he has six league titles, plus four Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups," the statement read.

"He has already entered history as one of the most decorated coaches, and only at the age of 51. But Allegri will leave a mark because he is a winner who has not lost the sense of the game.

"He is rational and who accepts the irrational, and trains to enjoy the game that, as he says, was and will remain simple."

Allegri added: "I leave a team with a winning DNA. Even today I have the opportunity to thank all those who have worked with me over the past five years, who are valuable people, humans even before being a part of the technical team.

"Now that I have the honor of becoming part of the history of Italian football, I am happy to donate the medal symbolising the closure of this extraordinary cycle."

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
