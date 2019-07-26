Football
Rangers 2-0 Progres Niederkorn: Aribo and Ojo put Gerrard's men in control

By Opta
Joe Aribo scored a 20th-minute opener for Rangers
Glasgow, July 26: Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo were on target as Rangers claimed a 2-0 first-leg victory over Luxembourg club Progres Niederkorn in their Europa League second-round qualifier on Thursday (July 25).

The Scottish side eased to a 10-0 aggregate victory over St Joseph's in the previous round and they moved a step closer to reaching the group stage after earning a comfortable win against Progres, who were reduced to 10 men late on in Glasgow.

Ojo struck in the 54th minute to add to Aribo's 20th-minute opener as Rangers launched a revenge mission, two years on from suffering a shock elimination against the same opposition.

But Steven Gerrard's men squandered a big chance to score a third goal 20 minutes from time when James Tavernier missed a penalty, leaving themselves with a little work still to do in next Thursday's return leg.

Aribo opened the scoring in the second leg of the one-sided affair against St Joseph's and he did so again here with a left-footed finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Andrew Halliday and Alfredo Morelos were both guilty of missing presentable opportunities, though, while Ojo had a close-range finish ruled out just before half-time for offside.

But the Liverpool loanee got on the scoresheet early in the second half by cutting inside and picking his spot after a corner was worked short.

A quick change of pace from Jordan Jones caught out the Progres defence to earn his side a penalty, but Tavernier hit the base of the post from the spot-kick.

Tom Laterza was shown a second yellow card two minutes from time, but only after Allan McGregor had produced a smart save to deny Jacky Mmaee an away goal that would have changed the complexion of the tie.

Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
