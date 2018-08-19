Matteo Darmian to stay on at United

Bengaluru, August 19: Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian might have to stay at Old Trafford for the time being following the closure of Italian transfer market despite his repeated attempts to leave the club.
The Italian fullback has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho and has mostly been used as a squad player in the last two seasons. Thus to avail more game time under his belt, the Italian defender asserted his desire to leave Manchester United this summer and manager Jose Mourinho too was more than willing to let him go.
The former Torino fullback was linked with a return move to Italy with Napoli, Inter and Juventus all interested in him, however, no deal was made between them. And now with the Serie A transfer deadline over at 7 pm on Friday it has left the Italian with La Liga as the only viable destination for him this summer.
But presently, no club Spanish club has shown interest in the player and if we now go by manager Jose Mourinho's recent comments it is very much unlikely the player will move further this window.
Mourinho said: "I don't think he will go and he cannot have any bad feeling towards us because we opened the door for him in case his desire was to go. But it looks like it's not going to end in a transfer. For me it is good news that Matteo is staying.
"He's always an option for us, a reliable player, we know he always does a job for the team, at right back or left back, as a starting player or on the bench. He's loved in the group for his human nature, too."
Darmian's stay at Old Trafford for one more season means he now has to compete with veteran right-back Valencia and newcomer Diogo Dalo for the right-back spot. But with Valencia currently out injured and Dalot's return date from injury still not confirmed the player now has the platform to showcase his talents once more to the United manager. Darmian started in the first game against Leicester where United won 2-1 and gave a decent performance.