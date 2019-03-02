Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wanda Nara denies putting Real Madrid off Icardi bid

By
Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara
As speculation persists over Mauro Icardi's future, his wife and agent says it is not true Real Madrid do not wish to negotiate with her.

Milan, March 2: Wanda Nara has denied suggestions that Real Madrid have not bid for Mauro Icardi because the club were put off negotiations due to her behaviour.

Icardi's future at Inter is looking increasingly bleak, with the striker having been left out of their last five matchday squads after being stripped of the captaincy last month.

The Argentina international posted a lengthy statement on Instagram this week in which he accused Inter's decision-makers of a lack of respect, although he underlined his love for the club and claimed he has rejected several significant offers in the past.

Despite his affection for the Nerazzurri, it appears likely that the club will sell the striker in the next transfer window, having been unable to reach an agreement over a new contract.

Madrid have long been linked with a bid for the 26-year-old but, according to Marca, they were put off entering into talks last January as they did not want to deal with Nara, Icardi's outspoken wife and agent.

However, when the same Spanish newspaper asked her about that report, Nara said: "That Mauro hasn't gone to Madrid because of me, as has been said in Spain, is false and we have a lot of respect for Real Madrid."

Icardi, who joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013, is said to have been in discussions over a contract extension for much of the last year.

He has two and a half years left on the deal he signed in October 2016, which reportedly contains a relatively low release clause of €110million.

Icardi has scored 15 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season but has not played since the 1-0 Serie A win over Parma on February 9.

He complained of knee pain after missing the Europa League win at Rapid Vienna, when head coach Luciano Spalletti said Icardi had withdrawn from the squad himself, but Inter issued a statement to say medical tests could not identify any specific problem.

In Icardi's absence, Inter were beaten 1-2 by Cagliari on Friday.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue