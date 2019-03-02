Football

It's up to Icardi to resolve problems – Martinez

By
Mauro Icardi
Inter forward Lautaro Martinez was asked about Mauro Icardi, who has not played for the club since losing the captaincy last month.

Milan, March 2: Lautaro Martinez said it is up to Inter team-mate Mauro Icardi to resolve his problems amid the former captain's continued absence.

Icardi hit out at Inter's treatment of him in an explosive social media post after he was stripped of the captaincy last month.

The 26-year-old star has not played for Inter since he lost the captain's armband to goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Icardi missed the 1-2 Serie A defeat away to Cagliari and fellow Argentinian Martinez – who had equalised for Inter – told Sky Sport Italia: "Mauro is very important for us, but we can't do anything about it.

"It's up to him to resolve his problems. All we can do is wait and try to win."

Icardi – who is contracted to Inter until 2021 – has been linked with Italian champions Juventus, Napoli, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

With Icardi absent against Cagliari, Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti introduced centre-back Andrea Ranocchia as a striker with the visitors chasing a late equaliser.

Asked if Ranocchia's introduction up front highlighted a lack of options, Spalletti appeared to take aim at Icardi.

"I can say the same things again, as if there's a way of helping Inter and showing how much you care about Inter, then you should be on the field," said Spalletti, whose Inter could lose third spot to city rivals AC Milan on Saturday.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
