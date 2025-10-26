Football Mbeumo Highlights Manchester United's Determination To Compete For Premier League Top Spots Bryan Mbeumo expresses Manchester United's commitment to competing for top positions in the Premier League following their win against Brighton. The team's recent performance showcases their potential and determination. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 2:07 [IST]

Manchester United extended their winning streak with a 4-2 victory over Brighton at Old Trafford. Bryan Mbeumo played a crucial role, scoring twice in the second half to secure the win. Matheus Cunha and Casemiro had earlier put United ahead, but Brighton's late goals from Danny Welbeck and Charalampos Kostoulas made for a tense finish. Mbeumo sealed the game in the 96th minute.

This win marks United's third consecutive Premier League victory, a feat they last achieved between May and August 2024. It's also their first such streak within a single season since February of the previous year. The team has now moved up to fourth place in the league table, albeit temporarily. Despite a mixed start to the season, Mbeumo is optimistic about their potential.

Mbeumo expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating, "I think we played a great game. We are a bit disappointed to concede two goals, but the most important is the win, and in the end, we did it." He praised the fans' support and shared his enjoyment of playing at Old Trafford.

Brighton showed resilience with Welbeck's impressive free-kick sparking hope for a comeback. However, early mistakes proved costly for them despite their spirited effort. Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler acknowledged these errors but commended his team's determination to fight until the end.

Hurzeler noted that execution was key and admitted that they made too many simple mistakes. He emphasised the need for improvement in training and praised his players' character and belief throughout the match.

Impressive Performance in Attack

United demonstrated strength in attack with 13 shots resulting in an expected goals (xG) value of 1.1. Nine of these shots were on target, showcasing their effectiveness in front of goal. Manager Amorim was pleased with how his team performed overall but recognised Brighton's quality during their late push.

Amorim commented on Brighton's talent and ability to control moments of play but highlighted United's progress in handling challenging situations effectively.

Brighton's substitutes have been impactful this season, contributing six goals so far—double that of any other team. Kostoulas became their tenth different scorer in this campaign, matching Arsenal and Chelsea for diversity among goal scorers.

The match highlighted both teams' strengths and areas needing improvement as they continue their Premier League campaigns. Manchester United will aim to build on this momentum while Brighton seeks to address early-game errors moving forward.