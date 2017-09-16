Mental conditioning coach Savanur joins U-17 squad

Goa, September 16: In an attempt to field the best possible squad with the best possible mental state in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, the All India Football Federation's mental conditioning coach Swaroop Savanur has joined the squad in Goa.
Savanur was appointed in early 2017 to enhance the mental conditioning and help players in dealing with issues on and off the pitch, reports aiff.com.
In his own words, Savanur's primary role is "to provide players with mental skills that can be practically applied on the field to help them push the mental barriers and face tough situations and challenges."
"I am continuously working on different techniques and strategies to make them strong from within. We have already had a few sessions, solely focused on 'mental toughness' with the goalkeepers and the outfield players as well."
Savanur has witnessed a tremendous growth in the conditioning of the players.
"The players have acknowledged the need of mental conditioning and have responded with immense results. They have applied the mental conditioning strategies on the field and will reap benefits from it in the long run"
"They are gradually unlocking their potential, but the road is long and it is a work in progress," he said.