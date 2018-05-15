‘Messi’ is a banned word in the house: Ronaldo’s sister

Bengaluru, May 15: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are household names in every football lovers home but a special rule at superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's house might upset some of the Barcelona fans and especially Lionel Messi fans.
Both the superstars are dominating world football for over a decade, however, it is also fairly well known that the pair does not get along. They've been fighting tooth and nail for the title of world's best player and accolades for their clubs over the last decade, with both players winning the Ballon d'Or on five occasions along with numerous league titles and Champions leagues.
But now addressing the rivalry among the two, Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has sensationally revealed that it is a no-no to mention the name Messi in the household of the Real Madrid superstar.
As per the Madrid star's sister, Ronaldo likes to detach from the footballing world and rivalry as soon as he enters the house thus mentioning the 'M' word is not allowed in the Ronaldo household.
"We don't talk about Messi inside the house,” Katia Ronaldo told L’Equipe. “Cristiano knows that outside the door, there's a whirlwind and he knows that, when he crosses the door from the outside to the inside he is protected. This is where he recharges all his batteries.”
After a difficult start to the campaign Ronaldo has again started to flourish in the second half of the season and has now netted 43 goals till now, with 15 of those spurring Madrid to another Champions League final.
However, the forward will be 34 years old next season and fans are concerned over the consistent performance issue. Ronaldo has a contract with Real Madrid until 2021 but many are speculating that the forward might now start losing his Midas touch.
But, the former Manchester United superstar's mother, on the other hand, claimed that she believes her son still has three or four years top football left in him and he will surely live up to the expectations until his contract's end.
Dolores Aveiro told L’Equipe: “He's very focused, in his own bubble, but he's also very anxious. He plays the match out in his head, thinks about how things will happen.
“There are some who play until the age of 37. Cristiano is not a machine, but he will continue to play while he can, I think for three or four more years. Cristiano has always been a perfectionist, he's always seeking to be the best, to do everything to win. But aside from that, he is really reserved.”
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.