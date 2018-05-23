Messi wishes to see Griezmann at Barcelona

Kolkata, May 23: Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi has showered praises on Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, calling him one of the best current players. The Argentinian also wishes to see the Frenchman in the Catalan club one day.
Since joining Atletico Madrid in July, 2014, Griezmann has performed consistently well. The Frenchman scored total 29 goals in 2017/18 season and had an important role in the club's recent UEFA Europa League triumph, where he netted a brace inthefinal against Marseille which the Spanish club won 3-0.
Recently, Barcelona had shown a keen interest in Griezmann.
After describing Griezmann as one of the best players, Messi also said that it will be delightful for them if the Frenchman joins the club.
"It’s obvious that I like Griezmann, he’s one of the best players in the world right now. I don’t know if there’s any , but it delights us when the best players come here and Griezmann is one of them," Messi was quoted as saying in football-espana.
However, Atletico Madrid hopes the 27-year-old forward will stay in the club for the next season.
Barcelona had the impressive domestic season in 2017/18 where they won the La Liga title as well as the Copa del Rey trophy. Barcelona almost finished their La Liga season as unbeaten, before losing only one game against Levante on their 37th match-day.
While Messi is happy for a superb domestic season, he felt disappointed at their shocking exit from Champions League quarter-finals. While Barcelona had a 4-1 home advantage against AS Roma in the first-leg of quarter-finals, they suffered a shocking 0-3 away defeat in the return leg and were knocked out from the tournament.
"It’s been a very good season, we’ve won the League and Cup again, although the disappointment of going out of the Champions League remains because we lost and had an important advantage, but the season went well beyond that," Messi added.
