Arteta on Arsenal transfers: It is a crucial moment

London, October 2: Mikel Arteta concedes the next few days represent "a crucial moment" in Arsenal's season as the club push to conclude deals before the transfer window closes.
Houssem Aouar, Thomas Partey and Jorginho are among the players who have been heavily linked with moves to Arsenal before Monday's transfer deadline.
Regardless of the outcome of ongoing negotiations, Arteta insists he is happy with the way the club have handled their business but knows how significant this period is.
"It is a crucial moment because in the end it defines the people, the players, the balance and the quality that you're going to have for the rest of the season," Arteta said ahead of Sunday's home Premier League game against Sheffield United.
"We need to make some decisions in the next three days. Everything has been delayed so much, not just for us but probably every team because of the context that we are in at the moment.
"We will try to make the best possible decisions and at the end, whatever we have, we go for it fully convinced and prepared to have a good season.
"I am very happy because the way we are acting and the way we are approaching and doing the processes around the market, around the squad.
"The communication link that we have at the moment between myself, Edu, the board and the ownership is really good and I'm really satisfied.
"We are all trying our best to improve the team and achieve the goals that we want. Sometimes in a deal a lot of things are happening and you have three or four parties that have to be involved in it.
"But we are trying our best and I am really happy with the way this link and communication is flowing at the moment.
"[If we don't sign someone] then it's because we can't do more. We are trying our maximum, maximising our resources with full support from the owners for what we are trying to achieve. It's just whether we can do it or not.
"Believe me, we will try our best and we will be trying to give our players the best possible environment. If it will be with one more player, two more players or two players less, we will keep doing the same."
Arteta had no specific updates when asked about Lyon star Aouar and gave the same response when it came to departures, amid speculation over the futures of Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac.
He added: "I am very confident in what we are trying to do internally. [I am getting] clarity and support from everybody at the club to try and improve the team if we can.
"But most importantly as well, to get the right balance in the squad, for now and the way we want to evolve the squad in the future.
"We are all very much aligned but I'm afraid that I cannot give you any updates or news.
"I will give you an update with any player when we have an update to give, at the moment, unfortunately, there is nothing concrete for any player."