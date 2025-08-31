KKR to CSK: IPL teams who may want Salman Nizar in IPL 2026 Auction after Kerala batter's heroics in KCL 2025

Football Millie Bright Calls Missing Women's Euros The Best Decision Of Her Career For Mental Health England's Millie Bright shares her experience of missing the Women's Euros, highlighting the importance of prioritising mental health over competition. She reflects on her journey and personal growth following a challenging season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 17:01 [IST]

Millie Bright, a key player for England Women's team, recently reflected on her choice to skip the Women's Euros. She regards this decision as the most significant in her career. Despite missing out on the Lionesses' thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Spain in Basel, Bright believes stepping back was crucial for her well-being.

After leading Chelsea to a domestic treble, Bright felt overwhelmed and close to a breakdown. She shared on BBC Radio 5 Live's Women’s Football Weekly podcast that she realised she needed a break when the season concluded. "You get into that mindset where nothing comes between what it takes to win," she said. "It's like an engine, you just keep going."

Bright, who also reached the World Cup final with England two years ago, explained how she prioritised her mental health over competing in the Euros. She acknowledged that taking time off was challenging but necessary. "For the first time I made a decision for me and not to please other people," she admitted.

The 32-year-old defender has played more Women’s Super League matches than any current player, with 202 appearances. During the off-season, she underwent knee surgery and began counselling sessions. These steps have helped her regain her enthusiasm for football.

Bright emphasised the importance of self-care even while fulfilling leadership roles within her team. "If there are problems, I have to fix them," she noted. "I have to take care of people... but you also have to have a little bit left to make sure you are still doing what you need to do."

She described feeling drained by the end of last season, losing touch with her vibrant personality. "I am loud, bubbly, energetic and spontaneous," Bright said. "I felt like I had lost that and really lost myself." Her decision to step back has allowed her to rediscover these qualities.

This period of reflection and recovery has been transformative for Bright. She now feels ready to continue achieving success in her impressive career while maintaining balance in her life.