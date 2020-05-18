Football
Salah's agent dismisses claims Liverpool star was approached by Real Madrid

By Dejan Kalinic

Liverpool, May 18: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's agent denied claims made by an ex-coach that Real Madrid tried to sign the forward in 2018.

Former Egypt international Hany Ramzy said on Saturday (May 16) Salah had discussed an approach from Madrid with then national team boss Hector Cuper during a March 2018 training camp in Switzerland.

Ramzy told Egyptian television channel OnTimes Sports that he was present and also party to the conversation, even though he only joined the coaching staff under Cuper's successor Javier Aguirre.

But Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, rubbished the claims via Twitter on Sunday (May 17).

"Mohamed never discussed any career plans with any ex-coach," he wrote.

Salah enjoyed a stellar 2017-18 campaign, scoring 32 Premier League goals and supplying 10 assists.

Jurgen Klopp's men went on to lose 3-1 to Madrid in the Champions League final in that season, with Salah substituted early after a tussle with Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid approached Mohamed Salah in 2018, former Egypt coach claims

Salah has scored 91 goals in 144 games since arriving at Liverpool from Roma in 2017.

He helped Liverpool sit 25 points clear atop the Premier League table when the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 7:45 [IST]
Other articles published on May 18, 2020

