Mohamed Salah handed enormous price tag in FPL

Bengaluru, July 6: Premier League action returns in a month with high profile clashes and to add to the hype, fan favourite Fantasy Premier League for the upcoming season revealed their new list on Thursday (July 5).
The new list has been topped by Liverpool's talisman Mohamed Salah who set a new benchmark for goals last season, scoring 32 times.
He also collected an enormous 303 points in FPL – more than any other player in the history of the game. For the coming season, he has been given a hefty price tag of £13m which is £4m more than his starting price last season.
The pricing just falls short of recent FPL record maker Robin Van Persie who was given a £14m tag after his Premier league winning season in 2012/13. Apart from Van Persie, previously Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo are the only two players to have had the same price tag in FPL.
The second most expensive on the list is Tottenham's Harry Kane who has been attached with a £12.5m tag. In the midfield section, Eden Hazard is the highest rated, 10.5m although his price has gone down a bit.
Last year's golden glove winner David De Gea has been ranked as the highest rated keeper at £6m, while defender Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcus Alonso, Nicolas Otamendi and Antonio Valencia were the costliest defenders at £6.5m each.
The new edition will also see a number of changes in the position of some players like last year's Palace's player of the year and West Ham's top scoring winger Wilfried Zaha and Marko Arnautovic have been given the forward roles whereas Manchester United veteran Ashley Young who was previously mentioned as a midfielder has been assigned as a defender.
The prices for new signings of some of the top clubs like United, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been revealed. United's young defender Diogo Dalot has been given a £5.5m price whereas midfielder Fred has earned a £6m tag. Arsenal's two new signings Stephane Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno both have been rated as a £5m buy whereas Liverpool's new faces Naby Keita has been rated £7.5m and Fabinho £6.5m.
