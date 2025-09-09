Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From Rohit Sharma NOT 'Great' Among Indian Best To Rishabh Pant's Return

Football Mohamed Toure's Two Goals Propel Australia To 3-1 Win Against New Zealand In Auckland In a thrilling match, Mohamed Toure scored twice to help Australia secure a 3-1 victory over New Zealand. The win highlights Australia's young talent and their recent form in international football. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

Australia triumphed over New Zealand with a 3-1 victory at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland. Mohamed Toure's two goals were pivotal, adding to Nestory Irankunda's impressive solo strike. Chris Wood managed to score for New Zealand, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome. This win followed Australia's previous 1-0 victory against the All Whites.

Toure was instrumental in Australia's success, scoring twice during the match. His first goal came after 35 minutes when Connor Metcalfe set him up. Toure skillfully bypassed Finn Surman's challenge before scoring past Max Crocombe. His second goal arrived on the hour mark, again assisted by Metcalfe, solidifying Australia's lead.

New Zealand started strong, putting pressure on Paul Izzo early on. However, Australia capitalised on their chances with Toure breaking the deadlock against the run of play. Despite Chris Wood's effort to reduce the deficit shortly after Irankunda's goal, New Zealand couldn't keep up.

Irankunda doubled Australia's advantage in the 54th minute with a remarkable solo effort. He skilfully navigated past Tyler Bindon and Francis de Vries on the right wing before delivering a precise low shot into the far corner of the net.

New Zealand's Missed Opportunities

Despite creating several opportunities, New Zealand will lament their missed chances. They generated an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.16 from eight shots compared to Australia's 0.84 from 13 attempts. Their inability to convert these chances proved costly in this encounter.

Toure almost completed his hat-trick shortly after his second goal but was denied by an offside decision following a VAR review. Additionally, Tyler Bindon's late red card was rescinded after a referee review at the monitor.

Youthful Australian Side Impresses

The average age of Australia's starting lineup was just over 25 years old, showcasing their youthful talent. The last time they fielded a younger team was in June 2017 against Cameroon during the FIFA Confederations Cup.

This match marked Australia's fourth consecutive men's 'A' international outside their home turf where they scored more than one goal. The last time they achieved such a streak was between November 1967 and October 1969.