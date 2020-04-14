Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mohun Bagan perform 'Bar Puja' without fans, officials

By Pti

Kolkata, April 14: I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Tuesday performed the traditional 'Poila Boisakh' (Bar Puja) without club officials, members and fans due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The ritual worshipping of the goalposts on either end, is held on the Bengali New Year's Day to officially mark the beginning of a new football season.

"The traditional Bar Puja and the worship of the idol of Maa Kali in the dressing room on the occasion of Bengali New Year was performed today in club premises abiding with social distancing norms as given by the State Government," Mohun Bagan said in a statement.

"Bablu Halder, the renowned priest from Kalighat Mandir who performs the rituals every year, followed the same rituals this year too. However no club officials, members or fans were present in the club during the function," it added.

More MOHUN BAGAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 22:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue