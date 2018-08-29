Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Monaco sign Henrichs from Bayer Leverkusen

Posted By: OPTA
Benjamin Henrichs
Benjamin Henrichs has joined Monaco from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €20m.

Monaco, August 29: Monaco have announced the signing of Benjamin Henrichs from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal.

The Ligue 1 club have reportedly paid €20million for the 21-year-old right-back.

The Germany international, who can also play in midfield, was part of the Confederations Cup-winning side of 2017.

"I am very proud to be involved with Monaco, a European top club for many years," he told his new club's official website.

"I will do everything to adapt quickly and help the team win many victories. I cannot wait to work with the staff and my new team-mates."

Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev added: "Benjamin Henrichs is a talented defender with solid national experience and experience at the very highest international level. His arrival reinforces the quality of our workforce. I am sure he will contribute to the good results of the team."

Henrichs made 23 appearances in the Bundesliga last season and a further five in the DFB-Pokal.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue