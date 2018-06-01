Mourinho urges Man United not to break the bank for Bale

Bengaluru, June 1: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho does not want the Red Devils blowing their budget on £200million rated Gareth Bale of Real Madrid.
United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is desperate to land the Real Madrid superstar as the club’s marquee summer signing.
But Mourinho is believed to be demanding Woodward to find extra cash to fund the capture of the Welsh attacker, 28.
Mourinho does not want it taken out of the kitty for other players he is more interested in than Bale.
The Old Trafford boss is in no mood to be mucked about over deals for long-term targets Fred and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, 25, said last week he wanted to wait until after the World Cup to decide his future.
But Mourinho has made it clear the Brazilian must sign by next week or he will not sign him at all.
And it seems his ultimatum may push through a £35m deal in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils also lost out to rivals Liverpool on Fabinho who was believed to be a Manchester United target for a long time.
The FA Cup finalists are so far yet to make a bid for Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic because, while Mourinho rates the player highly, he does not think the striker is worth the £87.5m the Italians want.
However, the Serbian international is all but certain to be on the move in the summer after Lazio lost out to Inter Milan in the race for Serie A’s final Champions League place.
The Red Devils risk seeing him sign for rival suitors like Juventus or even Manchester City if they refuse to meet the asking price.
Meanwhile Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku is refusing to back Mourinho’s version of why he did not start the FA Cup final.
Mourinho claimed £75m Lukaku told him he was not ready to face Chelsea following an ankle injury.
But the Belgium star said: “I trained the last two days properly, I was desperate to play. The manager made a decision.”
So, the situation at Old Trafford looks a bit complicated now with Mourinho clashing with the big players like Lukaku and Pogba.
