Mourinho wants five new signings at United

Bengaluru, May 22: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants five new additions at United to help mount a title challenge next season, according to reports in England. Finishing a whopping 19 points behind Manchester City and failing to win a trophy will see the Manchester club yet again splash money.
The board is happy to fund Mourinho but a trophy next season will be a priority at Old Trafford. Mourinho wants two new full-backs, a central defender, a midfielder and a winger as per reports. The United boss wants as much of his transfer business done as quickly as possible with a shortened transfer window compounded by the World Cup.
There should be some Old Trafford exits also with Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw expected to leave. Michael Carrick is joining the coaching staff and Marouane Fellaini looks to be leaving for free while Anthony Martial is also being tipped to go.
The Red Devils are pushing to land Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian playmaker Fred, valued at £52 million by the Ukrainian club.
Manchester City have also been linked with Fred, but have since turned their attention to Napoli’s Brazil-born Italian international Jorginho. The Red Devils have also been linked with Spurs pair Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld.
Chelsea winger Willian is another on Mourinho’s shopping list alongside Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri. Any potential squad overhaul at Old Trafford has been backed by Nemanja Matic, one of the few positives at the club this term.
Matic said: “I think we need some players with some experience to bring some more qualities to our team. After that, we can fight for the title and the Champions League also.”
Asked if the Chelsea defeat had increased the pressure for next season, the United midfielder added: “Of course, this is football. When you don’t win one year, the next year is always more pressure. When you play for Manchester United, this is a normal thing and we have to accept that and deal with that.”
