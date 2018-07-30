Mourinho wants players to cut short their holidays

Football

Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho wants a full squad at his disposal for the Premier League opener against Leicester City. Image: Twitter

London, July 30: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has asked his club's World Cup participants to consider cutting their holidays short so that he has a full team at his disposal in the Premier League opener against Leicester City on August 10.

Several players from United's first-choice starting line-up, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard, are resting after the World Cup and could miss the Premier League opener.

England defender Phil Jones and forward Marcus Rashford are expected to shorten their vacations to help a struggling United squad prepare for the start of the season. Mourinho has suggested that others should do the same so as to help the depleted team in the opening stages of the new 2018-19 Premier League season.

"I hope that the boys on deserved holidays take care of themselves a bit and that somebody wants to do what Rashford and Phil Jones decided to do, which is to be back a bit earlier to try to help the team because for the beginning of the season we are going to be in trouble," Mourinho told reporters on Sunday.

To add to United's woes, midfielder Nemanja Matic is the most recent to pick up an injury in pre-season. Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Antonio Valencia are also sidelined.

United slumped to a 1-4 defeat to league rivals Liverpool in the pre-season International Champions Cup on Sunday and will be looking to avoid another dismal result when they take on Champions League holders Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Portuguese coach was very critical of his team after the defeat to Liverpool.

The Old Trafford outfit play German champions Bayern Munich in their final pre-season friendly on Aug. 5 before hosting Leicester in the opening league match

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 16:33 [IST]
