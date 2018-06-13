My Khel Fantasy Tips and Strategies for FIFA World Cup 2018

The most awaited event in the football universe is almost here.
The FIFA World Cup starts on June 14 in which 32 nations will be putting their best to establish their supremacy. Club players, after having achieved some feats for their respective clubs will now be aspiring to leave a mark in the international circuit and make their nations proud.
It's time to gear up for the most exciting and competitive football event in the world.
So we present to you the myKhel Fantasy Football in which you can manage your own fantasy team and win some huge prizes and that too FREE of cost. So if you don't know anything about it, you will want to learn the vital rules, scoring system and strategy in order to decide how to maximize your scoring opportunities and stay a step ahead of your opponents.
WHAT ARE THE PRIZES BEING OFFERED?
Prizes worth Rs 33,00,000 are being offered for both Fantasy and Prediction leagues. Entry is FREE to these leagues
HOW DO I PLAY MY KHEL WORLD CUP FANTASY?
First and foremost you need visit this "My Khel Football Fantasy" page to join leagues, and then you can create your team. You can play in both the Full Tournament leagues and the Daily Leagues.
WHAT ARE THE RULES?
BUDGET: You will be provided a budget of 100 credits which you have to use wisely to form players. Each players will be assigned salary of some credits like 8,9,9.5 etc. You need to pick your best team without exceeding the salary restriction.
DEADLINE: You need to submit your team 1 hour before the match time. Don't wait for last minute changes, it's advisable to submit your team atleast 2 to 3 minutes before the deadline.
TRADES: 100 trades (transfers) are allowed for the whole tournament. So use it wisely so that you don't consume all the trades early in the tournament, or else you will not be able to make any further changes to your team.
TEAM FORMATION: Following are the maximum and minimum rules which you need to follow to make your team.
Goal Keeper - Min:1, Max:3
Defenders - Min:3, Max:5
Midfielders - Min:3, Max:5
Forwards - Min:1, Max:3
HOW TO SCORE POINTS?
Points are awarded based on the performance of the players. There are different category of points such as Playing, Offence, Defence and Penalty. Players will earn positive points for providing an assist, scoring a goal, goalkeeper making saves etc. Players are also penalized with negative points for conceding goals, yellow and red cards etc. To learn more have a look at our "Points System" page.
Most important part is to choose the power players in the form of Captain and Vice-Captain, who will earn 2 times and 1.5 times their points respectively. Our scoring system is such that the Defender or Midfielder goals are assigned higher points than a Forward goals. It's not all about the strikers, some attacking defenders and midfielders can get into good scoring areas either from open play or set pieces. So it's vital that you choose players who has higher changes to score points.
WHAT ARE THE KEY STRATEGIES?
Players are assigned different salaries based on their skills, performance, reputation and form. It is ideal to pick a balanced squad than combining some top notch players with low performing players within your budget of 100 credits. Obviously there are some must pick players like Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Griezmann, Salah, Marcelo etc, who are proven performers justifying their high price tag. But there are also medium/low priced valuable players like Pique, Gabriel Jesus, Dembele, Isco etc.
Goalkeepers: He is the last line of the defense and a skilled goalkeeper adds a lot of value to the team. More saves will account for more fantasy points. Also good defensive sides are most likely to keep clean sheets against weak opponents, so you will score clean sheets points too along with the saves. But don't spend a hefty amount on them unless you are sure about their returns in fantasy points.
Some of the top goalkeepers: David De Gea (Spain), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium), Jordan Pickford (England), Keylor Navas (Costa Rica), Rui Patricio (Portugal).
Defenders: This category has a mix of defending and attacking players. Most valued defenders in fantasy are those who can deliver on both ends of the pitch, along with clean sheets they can provide you with assist and goal points which are higher than forwards and midfielders. You also have to consider the tendency of a defender to go for those risky tackles which will attract bookings resulting in negative points. Some defenders are good during the set pieces with their headers and some runs down the wing to provide crucial assists or tap in goals.
Some of the top defenders: Marcelo (Brazil), Joshua Kimmich (Germany), Sergio Ramos (Spain), Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina), Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Midfielders: Midfield players with attacking prowess are always valuable in fantasy football since they will give more points than the forwards on assists and goals. It is an added bonus if they play for teams with some clean sheet potential as they will get a piece of the clean sheet points. So rather than picking big name defensive midfielders you should go for opportunistic players always looking to break forward.
Some of the top midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Isco (Spain), Mesut Ozil (Germany), Sadio Mane (Senegal)
Forwards: They have just one aim, to score goals. They are probably the most important players in fantasy football and that is reflected in their higher overall prices. Some players are natural goal scorers, who can score from any position with their array of skills and some are more prolific in creating chances. So a simple tap in or a spectacular volley, both counts as a goal which will give you fantasy points. But you can't have all the best strikers in your team due to their high price or else you will end up with an unbalanced squad. So pick wisely, keeping in account the opponent team's strength and skills.
Some of the top forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Neymar (Brazil), Antoine Griezmann (France), Thomas Muller (Germany), Harry Kane (England), Luis Suarez (Uruguay).
WHAT IS FIFA WC 2018 PREDICTION GAME?
It is a fun game in which you just need to predict the outcome of a match along with the margin of the victory. You will score points as per your correct prediction and after the tournament you can win prizes based on the rank in leaderboard. Visit our "Prediction Challenge" page to learn more about the prize breakup and rules. We are offering total prizes worth Rs 17,00,000 for predictions and you can play it for FREE.
