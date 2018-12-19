Football

Napoli rejected £95m offer for Koulibaly amid United links – De Laurentiis

By Opta
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Naples, December 19: Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the Italian side rejected a £95million offer for reported Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly.

Star centre-back Koulibaly has been linked with Premier League strugglers United amid reports the Red Devils had a £91m bid turned down by Napoli ahead of the January transfer window.

Discussing Koulibaly's future, De Laurentiis told reporters: "We are more than capable of developing top players and keeping them too.

"When they offer £95m for a centre-back, that is a figure that has never been offered before, it means this is a top player."

Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world since joining Napoli from Genk in 2014.

The 27-year-old Senegal international – who has made more than 150 appearances in all competitions for Napoli – has featured in all 16 Serie A games this season, with the club second behind Juventus.

"When we had Gonzalo Higuain who scored all those goals with Rafa Benitez and Sarri, even though he missed some penalties and skipped the Champions League for a season, we had top players," De Laurentiis said.

"When I hear lies like 'there are no top players at Napoli,' it drives me crazy. Was Edinson Cavani not a top player? Signing a second striker like Dries Mertens into a centre-forward who scores 30 goals, getting a talent like Arkadiusz Milik who had two serious injuries and still performs at the highest level… it means we Neapolitans like to complain."

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 7:20 [IST]
