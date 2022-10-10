Napoli winger Hirving Lozano on the radar of two Premier League clubs

Bengaluru, Oct. 10: Napoli winger Hirving Lozano's future has been made available by his agent and according to rumours, the 27-year-old could seek a move to England.
The
winger
has
had
a
bumpy
time
at
the
Italian
team
despite
formerly
being
thought
of
as
one
of
the
most
promising
players
to
emerge
from
South
American
football.
Lozano
moved
to
Serie
A
from
PSV
in
2019
and
so
far
has
recorded
26
goals
and
14
assists
in
123
matches
since.
The 27-year-current old's contract with Napoli doesn't expire until 2024, but given that he has failed to be a permanent first-team choice this term, it's possible that he leaves the team next year. He could be available for a fee close to £30 million as per rumors which could be feasible for many sides.
Keeping that in mind, teams around Europe have now reportedly started circling around him, and as per reports, two clubs from England - Manchester United and Everton are said to be the most interested parties.
Manchester United
United are likely to be in the market for an attacker with veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo expected to depart. The Portuguese maestro looked for a move away from Old Trafford this summer however nothing materialized. It is understood that by next summer window he will depart the club meaning there will be room for another attacker in the squad. Lozano who can play in both wings could be his replacement while Marcus Rashford, in that case, could be involved more centrally.
Everton
The Toffees are now in a rebuilding phase and Frank Lampard is bringing a capable squad that could challenge for a top-half finish. During Carlo Ancelotti's reign, Lozano was strongly linked with a move. However, nothing materialized further. But as per his agent, the Merseyside clubs are apparently one of the sides who are still in contact with his player, and more concrete interest could be expected by next summer from their end.