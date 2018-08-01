New Madrid boss Lopetegui excited for challenging era without Ronaldo

Kolkata, August 1: Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly left a big void that cannot be filled so easily in the Real Madrid dressing room. But that does not worry news new boss Julen Lopetegui as he is relishing the challenge of building a new era at the Spanish capital.
After his controversial appointment just ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia, Lopetegui’s first job was to convince outbound players to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Isco, Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Mateo Kovacic are some of the stars frustrated with lack of playing time at Bernabeu. But Lopetegui said it’ll be an exciting challenge to create a new team not centered around Ronaldo.
"When I signed, Cristiano still belonged to Real Madrid but soon he expressed his desire to leave," Lopetegui told reporters in Miami on the sidelines of the friendly against Manchester United, which they lost 1-2.
"As a coach, it is an exciting challenge to make a competitive team without Cristiano."
“ recognition for one of the most important players in the history of Real Madrid, the club appreciated his legacy by facilitating his departure.”
Lopetegui also hinted that Bale will be best suited to replace Ronaldo upfront. Signed for a club record fee of £87m in 2013, the Welshman has seen a rocky ride, while being one of the top players in the team.
"Gareth is happy to play at Real Madrid," Lopetegui said.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the main players in the recent history of Real Madrid. He expressed a desire to leave and we allowed him to.
"Gareth Bale is a magnificent player, with so many qualities. He can help fill the void."
"Gareth is happy to play at Real Madrid. This is a fantastic opportunity for him to show his talent. He is with the team. He is happy and aligned with our goals. It is the start of an exciting path for us."