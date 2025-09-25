Asia Cup 2025: Why did Sanju Samson not Bat for India against Bangladesh Today?

Football Newcastle United Triumphs Over Bradford City 4-1 In EFL Cup Clash In a decisive match, Newcastle United defeated Bradford City 4-1 in the EFL Cup. Joelinton and William Osula both scored twice, showcasing Newcastle's attacking prowess. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 2:43 [IST]

Newcastle United advanced to the EFL Cup's fourth round with a 4-1 victory over Bradford City. Joelinton and William Osula each scored twice, ensuring the holders' progression. Joelinton opened the scoring in the 17th minute after Aaron Ramsdale saved Bobby Pointer's attempt. Anthony Gordon's blocked shot allowed Joelinton to adjust and score into the bottom-right corner.

Osula doubled Newcastle's lead shortly after, capitalising on Bruno Guimaraes' through ball to find the net. Bradford's Sam Walker made crucial saves against Osula and Gordon, keeping his team in contention. Guimaraes nearly extended the lead with a clever flick that hit the post early in the second half.

Despite continued pressure from Anthony Elanga and Gordon, it was Joelinton who scored again. He converted Guimaraes' low cross past Walker, securing Newcastle's third goal. Andy Cook, a lifelong Newcastle fan, had a memorable moment when he scored for Bradford after Lewis Miley's failed clearance set up Tommy Leigh to assist him.

Newcastle dominated with 27 shots, 11 on target, achieving an expected goals (xG) of 4.38 compared to Bradford's 0.35. This marked Joelinton's first double since September 2020 against Morecambe. The win continues Newcastle’s streak of advancing past the third round for 12 consecutive seasons.

Harvey Barnes played a pivotal role in sealing the victory by assisting Osula for his second goal. Barnes delivered a precise low cross that found Osula unmarked in front of goal, allowing for an easy finish eight minutes before full time.

Eddie Howe focused on improving Newcastle’s attacking prowess after three goalless draws in the Premier League this season. His strategy paid off as Newcastle found their scoring touch against Bradford City, showcasing their offensive capabilities and securing their place in the next round of the competition.