'How much Money do you Want?' Virender Sehwag schooled by Shaurya Chakra Winning Major for Promoting IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match

Football Newcastle United Seeks First League Victory Against Leeds United Amidst Transfer Saga Bruno Guimaraes remains optimistic as Newcastle United prepares to face Leeds United. After a tough start to the season, the team is determined to secure their first league win. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 2:31 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Bruno Guimaraes has emphasised the unity within Newcastle United amid ongoing transfer discussions involving Alexander Isak. Despite a tough 3-2 loss to Liverpool, where Rio Ngumoha scored a late winner at St. James Park, Guimaraes remains optimistic. He netted Newcastle's first goal in the match, which also saw Anthony Gordon receive a red card for fouling Virgil van Dijk. The team is still seeking their first league victory of the season.

Guimaraes expressed his determination for the upcoming match against Leeds, stating, "We are never going to give up. I think our mindset is very good as a group." He praised the team's positivity and togetherness during challenging times and highlighted their commitment to playing their best football. The next opportunity to secure three points comes on Saturday against Leeds.

Leeds United recently suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Arsenal in the league and faced further disappointment with a penalty shootout loss to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup. Manager Daniel Farke admitted feeling embarrassed by the defeat to the Championship side, acknowledging missed opportunities despite numerous chances created during the match.

Farke stated, "We have to take all of the criticism, and we are self-critical because out of all the chances we should put four or five goals to bed." He noted that surprises and shock results are common in cup competitions, where lower-league teams can sometimes triumph over Premier League sides.

For Leeds United, Anton Stach has been a standout performer since joining from Hoffenheim this summer. Stach has created seven chances in the Premier League so far this season, leading his team in this regard. He has also been involved in nearly half of Leeds' shots on goal.

With Anthony Gordon suspended for Newcastle's upcoming fixture, Harvey Barnes is expected to step up. Barnes has an impressive track record against Leeds, having scored five goals in six appearances against them while playing for Leicester City between 2020 and 2022.

Match Prediction: Newcastle Win

Leeds have maintained an unbeaten streak of 21 home league games under Farke (18 wins and 3 draws), matching their best run under his management. However, Newcastle have historically performed well at Elland Road, winning half of their Premier League away matches against Leeds.

Newcastle have struggled recently with three losses in their last four Premier League matches. The absence of Anthony Gordon could impact their attacking capabilities as he leads the league in shots taken this season. Despite these challenges, Newcastle's strong away record against Leeds could give them an edge.

{TABLE_X}

The Opta win probability suggests Newcastle have a 44.7% chance of victory compared to Leeds' 29.5%, with a draw at 25.8%. This indicates that while both teams face challenges, Newcastle may have a slight advantage heading into this encounter.