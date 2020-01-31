Newcastle bring in Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham

Football
By Patric Ridge
Danny Rose

Newcastle, January 31: Newcastle United have signed Tottenham left-back Danny Rose on loan until the end of the season.

Rose, who joined Tottenham in 2007, has become the third signing of the January transfer window for Newcastle, following on from the loan additions of Nabil Bentaleb – a former team-mate at Spurs – and Inter winger Valentino Lazaro.

The 29-year-old England international comes in as a much-needed defensive reinforcement for Newcastle after Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems each suffered season-ending injuries.

Rose, who has made over 150 Premier League appearances for Spurs, has made only one start in the top flight since October - in a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on January 11.

"It's a great honour for me to be here. I'm so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I'm looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I'm playing," Rose told NUFC TV.

"For me, it's really exciting that I can come here and have the chance to play in front of the Newcastle fans.

"Newcastle are one of the biggest clubs in England. I spoke to the manager last night and he told me there were 50,000 fans here at the weekend against Oxford.

"You can't go wrong with that kind of passion and support from the fans, and it's something I'm looking forward to."

Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 0:40 [IST]
